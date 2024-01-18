Kedah eyeing quarterfinal place in 2024 Khir Johari Gold Cup

ALOR SETAR: Kedah Eagles have been set a quarter-final target in the 2024 Khir Johari Gold Cup National Sepak Takraw Championship, which will be held here from Jan 22-27.

State Consumer and Cost of Living, Youth and Sports Committee chairman Muhammad Radhi Mat Din said if the team were to make it to the semi-finals, it would be a bonus.

“Hopes are high that the 2024 Khir Johari Gold Cup National Sepak Takraw Championship will witness the start of our efforts to take Kedah to a higher level in the sport,” he told reporters at the ceremony to introduce the players, officials and sponsors and hand over the Kedah team jersey here today.

Also present was Kedah Sepak Takraw Association (PESTAK) president Datuk Syed Unan Mashri Syed Abdullah.

A total of 18 teams will be competing in the championship at the Sultan Abdul Halim Stadium here and Kedah have been drawn in Group B with the Armed Forces, Sarawak and Pahang.

Group A has Johor, Police, Selangor and Perlis; Group C has Kuala Lumpur, Fire Department, KPM-MSSM, KPT-MASUM, Kelantan; and Group D comprises Perak, Terengganu, Melaka, Negeri Sembilan and Penang.–Bernama