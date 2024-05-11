Kelantan committed to resolving import players’ visa issue

KELANTAN Darul Naim FC (KDN FC) is committed to ensuring that the visas and permits for its import players are approved as soon as possible to compete in the remaining matches of the Malaysia League (M-League) this season.

KDN FC president Rozi Muhamad said the club is in the final stages of completing the necessary documents to resolve this issue.

He explained that the delay in addressing this matter was due to unavoidable technical issues faced by the club.

“Visa approval is at the final stage; we have completed the necessary documentation and payments to the authorities and are now only awaiting official approval so that the official visas can be issued.

“There was previously some confusion from the players’ agents regarding the process and technical issues faced by the club,“ he said in a statement today.