Kim Swee joins Indonesian club Persis Solo

FORMER Sabah FC manager Datuk Ong Kim Swee has been officially appointed as the new head coach of Persis Solo, a football club in the Indonesian League.

The news was officially announced by Persis Solo through a post on the team’s official Facebook page early this morning.

The development thus answers the rumours regarding the direction of Kim Swee, who was also linked to the new structure of Harimau Malaya earlier.

Persis Solo is currently third in the league table with seven points after 11 matches.

On Thursday, the 53-year-old manager announced his departure from the Rhinos after his contract ended on Nov 30.

Since being appointed in September 2021, Kim Swee has helped Sabah finished the Super League in the top three for two consecutive seasons besides driving them to the semi-finals of the Asean Zone of the AFC Cup last season.