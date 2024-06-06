KL World Cup sets new benchmark for Sepak Takraw - ISTAF

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Sepak Takraw World Cup held from May 18-26 at the Titiwangsa Stadium here has set a new benchmark for excellence in the sport, according to the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF).

ISTAF secretary-general Datuk Abdul Halim Kader said the resounding success of the event, where host nation Malaysia secured two gold medals, has impressed the global sepak takraw community.

“It had demonstrated the effectiveness and resilience of our new 15-point system and the unified service rule, which ensures a level playing field for all participating countries. These innovative changes have elevated the competitive spirit, brought a fresh and dynamic approach to the game, making it more thrilling for players and spectators alike.

“We acknowledge the dedication and hard work of athletes, coaches and officials, whose commitment and perseverance were instrumental in achieving this success. The extraordinary performances and strategic gameplay displayed have raised the bar and shown the world the true potential of this exciting sport,” he said in a statement today.

Abdul Halim also congratulated the Malaysian Sepak Takraw Association (PSM), under the leadership of Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan for the outstanding achievement, Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh for her support, and all participating nations for their sportsmanship and competitive spirit.

“ISTAF remains committed to promoting sepak takraw globally and making it a prominent feature in international sports.

“The successful implementation of the new systems at this championship is a testament to our ability to adapt and innovate. We look forward to further elevating the profile of this sport on the world stage,” he added.