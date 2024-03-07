KOM pick Muhammad Azeem for Paris Olympics wild card slot

KUALA LUMPUR: The mystery of which athlete will represent Malaysia in athletics at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games has finally been resolved.

The Malaysian Athletics Federation (KOM) officially announced today that sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi will be the one to take the coveted spot.

After both Muhammad Azeem, 20, and 400m runner Shereen Samson Vallabouy, 25, who each won bronze at the Hangzhou Asian Games, failed to qualify directly (for the Paris Olympics), KOM confirmed that Muhammad Azeem would fill the sole wild card slot available.

KOM president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said Muhammad Azeem was chosen based on the available events for the wild card slot, which included only the 100m, 800m and marathon.

Due to that, he said that as a 100m specialist, Muhammad Azeem was selected over Shereen, who competes in the 400m, following a selection meeting held yesterday.