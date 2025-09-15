Kuching City FC coach praises team hunger after 7-1 FA Cup victory

KUCHING CITY FC head coach Aidil Sharin Sahak praised his players’ hunger and determination following their emphatic 7-1 FA Cup victory over DPMM FC at Stadium Negeri.

The comprehensive win, featuring a hat-trick from Cameroonian striker Wanja Ronald Ngah, demonstrated significant improvement from their previous encounter in Brunei and highlighted the importance of home support.

Aidil stated that the key difference was their increased hunger and the crucial backing from fans throughout the match.

He described the overall performance as superb despite playing against ten men following an early red card for the opposition.

The coach emphasized the need to immediately shift focus to their upcoming Super League match against Selangor on September 21.

Aidil acknowledged Selangor as a strong team but expressed confidence in their home advantage and hoped for good weather to facilitate an entertaining match for supporters.

DPMM FC coach James Reynolds McAllister expressed disappointment with his team’s poor start and the early red card that left them playing with ten men after just twenty minutes.

McAllister admitted that his team gifted Kuching City six of their seven goals through basic defensive errors and failure to execute fundamental football principles.

The DPMM coach stressed the importance of learning from this heavy defeat and regrouping quickly for their next match.

He emphasized the need to focus on basic responsibilities and proper job execution to give themselves a chance in future matches. – Bernama