Kuljanac poised to take over as KL City head coach

KUALA LUMPUR: Assistant coach of Kuala Lumpur (KL) City FC, Miroslav Kuljanac, will be promoted to fill the vacancy left by team manager Nenad Bacina as the head coach of The City Boys squad for the upcoming season.

KL City chief executive officer, Stanley Bernard, said the selection of the Croatian as coach is to ensure continuity in the training methods applied by the previous coaches to ensure the continual improvement of players on the field.

“He has overseen two matches last season, taking over from coach Bojan Hodak and coach Bacina. We believe he brings his own strengths to the table. It’s widely acknowledged that he’s ready to step up as the head coach at any time, ensuring a seamless transition,“ he said.

He made the statement after receiving a visit from the club’s patron, Fahmi Fadzil, who is also the Minister of Communications, at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium here today.

Bacina announced his resignation from KL City unexpectedly yesterday.

Asked about rumours regarding the club’s interest in utilising Brendan Gan’s services, he said they need to be realistic, especially when facing salary arrears issues in preparation for the competition in the 2024/2025 Super League.

“We have dreams, but it’s still early because we are in a phase where we need to be realistic,“ he said.