KWEICHOW MOUTAI, one of the leading luxury brands in China, will embark on an exciting new journey with the Asian Tour after announcing today a bold and wide-ranging new partnership that will have a major impact on three of the biggest golf events in the region.

Marking Kweichow Moutai’s first venture with the region’s premier professional golf circuit, they will be welcomed on board as the Official Luxury Chinese Baijiu Partner of the Asian Tour delivering a significant presence across the season.

In addition, they will become the presenting partner for next week’s International Series Japan, become title sponsor of the Singapore Open – ensuring the prestigious event’s return after a three-year break – and also join the Link Hong Kong Open as the Official Luxury Chinese Baijiu Partner.

“There are so many synergies between Kweichow Moutai and the Asian Tour that makes this new commitment an exciting one that offers so much potential,” said Huang Jie, Chairman of Guizhou Moutai Chiew.

“Kweichow Moutai represents excellence and prestige, values we associate with golf, the Asian Tour and its line-up of world-class tournaments. And in the same way that the Asian Tour is continuing to grow its audience and reach around the world, Kweichow Moutai also aims to consolidate its strong global presence through these four new partnerships.

“Kweichow Moutai cannot wait for these relationships to get underway and marry our brand with the first ever International Series event in Japan and later on with two of the most venerable tournaments in the history of Asian golf, the Singapore Open and Link Hong Kong Open.”

The International Series Japan presented by Moutai will be played at Caledonian Golf Club in Chiba, near Tokyo, May 8-11, while the Link Hong Kong Open tees off at the Hong Kong Golf Club, October 30-November 2.

The week after Hong Kong, the Moutai Singapore Open will be held at Singapore Island Country Club (SICC), November 6-9. It will mark the first time Singapore’s National Open will be played at SICC since 2000.

All three tournaments are part of The International Series – 10 premier events on the Asian Tour that boast elevated prize money and provide a pathway to the LIV Golf League.

Kweichow Moutai is a market leader in the ‘Baijiu’, or “white liquor”, industry in China, and has a rich history and historical legacy dating back hundreds of years. It sees elite-level tournament golf in the region as the perfect platform to target high-income individuals in Asia and beyond.

Cho Minn Thant, Commissioner & CEO, Asian Tour commented: “The Asian Tour is proud to embrace Kweichow Moutai’s landmark move into the international stage and we are excited to see them partner with the Tour and three of our key events. It is a fantastic opportunity to enhance our brands and reputations together in the region.

“Kweichow Moutai is a strong, renowned brand with great ambitions, and we feel the Asian Tour and its iconic tournaments will provide an ideal platform for future growth. We share a vision to target a new demographic while maintaining traditions and a loyal customer base.”

The partnership also marks the third successive event on The International Series boasting a presenting partner, after the International Series India presented by DLF and the International Series Macau presented by Wynn.

“The International Series welcomes Kweichow Moutai onboard for our first event in Japan and looks forward to their involvement in Hong Kong and Singapore,” said Rahul Singh – Head of The International Series.

“This commitment is an outstanding development that supports our ambitions to showcase the series in key markets we have not yet visited, such as Japan, and to continue building our profile in traditional strongholds of the Asian Tour, like Hong Kong and Singapore.

“It is a perfect partnership for all parties as our blend of world-class action, entertainment and activations appeals to the core golf fan as well as other audiences seeking something more.”

The Singapore Open was last played at the beginning of 2022 and its return to the schedule has been eagerly awaited. Like the Hong Kong Open, it is one of the founding events on the Asian Tour with a remarkable history and star-studded list of past champions.

Tan Chong Huat, President, Singapore Golf Association said: “The Singapore Open is about to embark on an exciting new cycle and we are looking forward to working with our partners, the Asian Tour and Kweichow Moutai, to continue the legacy of our National Open.

“Our National Open is one of Singapore’s premier sporting events, and we are overjoyed it is returning to the calendar later this year with a dynamic new title sponsor at one of the country’s most acclaimed golfing venues, Singapore Island Country Club.”

Andy Kwok, Captain of Hong Kong Golf Club, added: “We are delighted to welcome Kweichow Moutai to the Link Hong Kong Open’s portfolio of sponsors at a time when our event is flourishing and enjoying an incredible period of growth.”

The Asian Tour is in Korea this week for the GS Caltex Maekyung Open, before crossing to next week’s International Series Japan presented by Moutai – the sixth event of the season on the Asian Tour and third stop on The International Series.