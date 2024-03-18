Lack of composure among factors Aaron-Wooi Yik missing All England title

KUALA LUMPUR: The failure to keep cool and maintain composure was one of the reasons why the national number one men’s doubles pair, Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi Yik missed out on the chance to clinch the 2024 All England title in Birmingham, yesterday.

Academy of Badminton Malaysia coaching director Rexy Mainaky said that Wooi Yik’s movements were a little sluggish throughout the match against the Indonesian pair of Fajar Alfian/Muhammad Rian Ardianto, who successfully defended their title with a 16-21, 16-21 win at the Utilita Arena Birmingham.

He said seventh seeds Fajar/Muhammad Rian’s excellent control of the matches, especially at net play, really forced Aaron/Wooi Yik to settle for second place in the world’s oldest badminton tournament for the second time in five years.

“At 10-10 (in the second set), they (Aaron-Wooi Yik) actually found their rhythm but it was no longer solid.

“They lost points a lot, which allowed the Indonesian pair to build their confidence (and win the match),” he said when contacted by Bernama.

As the champion, Fajar-Muhammad Rian pocketed US$96,200 (RM452,572) while Aaron-Wooi Yik took home US$45,500 (RM214,055).

The result meant the All England title remained elusive for the 2020 Olympic Games bronze medallist after they lost to the former three-times world champions from Indonesia Mohammad Ahsan-Hendra Setiawan, 21-11, 14-21, 12-21 in the 2019 final.

The last time a Malaysian men’s doubles pair won the All England title was in the 2007 edition through Koo Kien Keat-Tan Boon Heong who defeated China’s Cai Yun-Fu Haifeng 21-15, 21-18.