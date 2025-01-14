KUALA LUMPUR: National women’s singles shuttler K. Letshanaa respects coaching director Rexy Mainaky’s public criticism of her and pledges to train harder to achieve her goals in badminton.

Letshanaa, 23, who is ranked world number 59, said it is crucial to stay focused as she embarks on a new chapter this year by setting a more realistic goal to be a better player.

“I think I have to stay focused on my training. What I need to do, how to give my best and how to achieve my goals and dreams.

“This is what I’m thinking in my mind and the comment (by Rexy) doesn’t affect me. Just focus on the things that I have to focus on and keep going,” she told reporters at Academy Badminton Malaysia in Bukit Kiara today.

When asked about the presence of new national singles head coach Kenneth Jonassen, Letshanaa said she has had several conversations with the Danish badminton legend and feels that their discussions have been smooth and productive.

She expressed her admiration for Jonassen’s coaching style, describing him as an understanding and approachable mentor who takes the time to listen to his players.

“I am going to Indonesia Masters then Thailand next week but my first tournament that coach Jonassen will follow is Badminton Asia Mixed Team Championships (BAMTC) in February,” she said.

Rexy had criticised female players in the national squad, saying they tend to make excuses, are unwilling to make sacrifices and often complain of exhaustion during training.

He said despite her strong physique, Letshanaa often complained of leg pain and requested for lighter training sessions.

Meanwhile, Jonassen acknowledged that it will take time and effort to elevate the status of the women’s singles team.

“I think our highest ranked player (women’s singles) is around 57 or 59, so the goal is to develop these young girls into top 30 players. It’s a long-term objective but that’s the goal.

“I came with a plan that I believe can lead us in that direction, and hopefully a little faster. But I’m talking to all stakeholders and then we’ll come up with a very detailed plan of how to move forward,” he said.

Jonassen said it is vital for him to gather input from all parties as he does not believe in implementing changes without fully understanding the underlying issues.

The Badminton Association of Malaysia appointed Jonassen as the head coach in November last year with the primary goal of developing players capable of winning a gold medal at the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics.