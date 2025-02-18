Lewandowski lifts Barcelona past Rayo and into Liga lead

ROBERT Lewandowski scored from the penalty spot as Barcelona scraped out a 1-0 home win over Rayo Vallecano on Monday to climb top of the Spanish Liga.

Barcelona were seven points off first place three weeks ago but the two big Madrid clubs have suffered dips in form. Both drew their games 1-1 on Saturday playing with 10 men.

Barcelona took advantage on Monday night by eking out a victory over a third Madrid team, Rayo, thanks to their star striker.

“We can’t win every game 3-0, we had to work,“ Barcelona fullback Alex Balde told broadcaster Movistar.

Lewandowski scored his 20th goal of the season with a 28th-minute penalty that went in off the post.

Rayo goalkeeper Pep Chavarria repeatedly frustrated Barcelona.

At the other end, Jorge de Frutos had a strike disallowed and missed with a headed chance in added time.

“It was hard work for the players and at the end we are happy,“ said Barcelona coach Hansi Flick. “Everyone is happy about our new position. I think we played very well, although I think we can do better.”

Barcelona remained unbeaten in 12 matches in 2025 while ending the 10-match unbeaten run that had lifted Rayo to a surprising sixth place.