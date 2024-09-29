Lewis Hamilton opens up about his mental health struggles

LONDON: Lewis Hamilton revealed he has struggled with mental health issues for most of his life due to being bullied at school and the pressure of racing, reported German news agency (dpa).

The seven-time Formula One world champion said he has suffered depression since his teenage years.

Hamilton, who has mixed race parents, experienced racism as a child growing up in Stevenage.

He told The Sunday Times: “When I was in my 20s, I had some really difficult phases. I mean, I’ve struggled with mental health through my life.

“(I’ve had) depression. From a very early age, when I was, like, 13. I think it was the pressure of the racing and struggling at school. The bullying. I had no one to talk to.”

Following a period of soul-searching amid the coronavirus pandemic in 2020, Hamilton began waking at 5 am to meditate before going for a run.

“I would struggle initially to calm my mind,” he said. “But it’s a really great way of getting in touch with myself, my inner feelings, understanding what I can do.”

The 39-year-old sits sixth in the current driver standings following two Grand Prix wins during the 2024 season.

He will move to Ferrari at the end of the campaign after 12 years with Mercedes.

Asked if he has ever seen a therapist, Hamilton replied: “I spoke to one woman, years ago, but that wasn’t really helpful.

“I would like to find someone today.”

- Bernama, dpa