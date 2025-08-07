Lionel Messi to miss Inter Miami’s Leagues Cup match due to injury

INTER MIAMI star Lionel Messi will miss the team's Leagues Cup match against Pumas UNAM on Wednesday following a right leg injury he suffered over the weekend.

Messi's muscle injury has been described as “minor” and “slight” by team officials, and coach Javier Mascherano has reason to hope that Messi won't need much time to recover.

“Yes, I spoke to (Messi),“ Mascherano said at a press conference Tuesday. “Well, the club issued a statement that was very clear. It’s a slight injury, within the bad news, it’s good news.

“We don’t like to estimate a return, especially in Leo’s (case). He usually recovers very well from injuries and above all, normally does with speed. So we will see, but clearly for (Wednesday) he is unavailable. But then we will see how he feels, how he progresses.”

Messi came out of Miami's Leagues Cup match against Necaxa on Saturday in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., in the 11th minute, shortly after getting hurt in a collision with two opponents.

Miami has one regulation win and one penalty shootout win through its first two Leagues Cup matches, good for five points and third place among MLS teams. The Pumas match will be the club's last in the group stage, after which the top four MLS teams will advance to the knockouts to face Liga MX's top four.

Inter Miami resumes MLS regular-season action on Sunday at rival Orlando City.

An eight-time Ballon d'Or winner and a 2022 World Cup champion with Argentina, Messi is in his third season with Inter Miami - REUTERS