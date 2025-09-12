Liverpool manager Slot calls Isak world’s best striker after record move

LIVERPOOL manager Arne Slot described new signing Alexander Isak as potentially the world’s best striker while urging patience with his integration into the team.

The Premier League champions secured the Sweden forward from Newcastle for a British record fee of £125 million on transfer deadline day.

Isak’s arrival formed part of a summer spending spree exceeding £400 million, though Liverpool’s deadline-day move for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi ultimately collapsed.

Slot expressed particular satisfaction with completing the Isak deal after a prolonged pursuit.

The Dutch manager praised Sweden national team coach Jon Dahl Tomasson for managing Isak’s minutes carefully during the recent international break.

“He gets one of the best, maybe the best striker in the world, and needs to play two very important games for his country, but understands that if he would play him twice for 90 minutes, then probably the player would have been injured,“ Slot said.

Liverpool will adopt a similarly cautious approach with Isak, who missed much of pre-season and will not play full matches immediately.

Slot dismissed criticism directed at Isak for pushing to leave Newcastle, where he had three years remaining on his contract.

The Liverpool manager acknowledged the club’s interest in Guehi but remained non-committal about future bids.

Slot expressed disappointment about the collapsed Guehi deal while noting Liverpool’s existing defensive options.

The Dutchman’s team has won all three Premier League matches this season as they pursue a record 21st English league title. – AFP