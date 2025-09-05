Luis Suarez apologises for spitting incident after Leagues Cup final

INTER MIAMI forward Luis Suarez has publicly apologised for spitting on a Seattle Sounders staff member after the Leagues Cup final.

The incident occurred during a post-match scuffle following Seattle’s 3-0 victory last Sunday.

Suarez posted his apology on Instagram, stating he wanted to apologise for his behaviour at the end of the game.

“It was a moment of much tension and frustration, where just after the game ended things happened that shouldn’t have happened but that doesn’t justify my reaction,“ he wrote.

The Uruguayan striker expressed regret for the image he projected to his family and club.

Inter Miami also issued a statement condemning the altercations that took place after the final whistle.

The club stated these actions do not reflect the values of their sport and they remain committed to upholding the highest standards of sportsmanship.

They confirmed they are working closely with Leagues Cup and MLS officials to ensure the situation is addressed appropriately.

Suarez has a notorious history of disciplinary issues throughout his career.

The 38-year-old has previously been suspended three times for biting opponents and once for alleged racial abuse.

It remains unclear what punishment Suarez might face as the Leagues Cup operates with a separate disciplinary committee from MLS and Liga MX.

Inter Miami currently sits sixth in the MLS Eastern Conference with 46 points from 25 matches.

Suarez has contributed six goals and ten assists in 22 MLS appearances this season. – Reuters