Malaysia again emerge overall champions at Asian Lawn Bowls Tournament

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia again showed their mettle by emerging overall champions at the 15th Asian Lawn Bowls Championship which was held in Pattaya from March 3 to 10.

The Malaysian Lawn Bowls Federation, in a Facebook post, said the national squad, who also emerged tops in the 14th edition, returned home with three gold, two silver and two bronze medals.

The Philippines were the second best team overall while India finished third.

Malaysia’s golds came from Izzat Shameer Dzulkeple in men’s individual; Soufi Rusli, Idham Amin and Fadley Jabal in men’s triples; and Aleena Nawawi, Nur Ain Nabilah Tarmizi, Nor Farah Ain Abdullah and Syafiqa Haidar Rahman in women’s fours.

The silvers were contributed by Nurul Alyani Jamil, Farah Ain and Syafiqa in women’s triples and Fadley Jabal, Hizlee Abdul Rais, Idham Amin Ramlan and Soufi in men’s fours, while the bronze medals came from Ahmad Zikri Sazeli and Amirul Daniel Abdul Rahim in boys’ singles, and Alia Fitrah and Ahmad Zikri in mixed pairs. - Bernama