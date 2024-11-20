Malaysia Cup: Heberty’s hat-trick helps JDT score comfortable 3-0 victory over KL Rovers

ISKANDAR PUTERI: Heberty Fernandes’ hat-trick helped defending champions Johor Darul Ta’zim (JDT) defeat Kuala Lumpur Rovers 3-0 in the first leg of the 2024/2025 Malaysia Cup round of 16 match at the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium here today.

JDT, who played as the visiting team against the A1 Semi-Pro League, did not wait long to create the first goal through Heberty’s free kick in the 26th minute.

The Brazilian import striker’s acrobatic strike again ripped through the KL Rovers goal three minutes later thanks to Corbin Ong’s pass.

Continuing in the second half, Heberty wisely looked for an opportunity to complete his hat-trick with a long-range goal in the 71st minute.

KL Rovers had a chance to score a consolation goal through Muhammad Izreen’s attempt in the penalty box, but was saved by the goalkeeper Christian Abad Amat to ensure JDT kept a clean sheet.

Hector Bidoglio’s squad that started the match without the suspended Arif Aiman Hanapi, managed to maintain the scoreline until the final whistle to ensure a comfortable advantage ahead of the return leg action scheduled at the same venue on Nov 30.

Arif Aiman has been suspended for three matches after being involved in a ‘footbrawl’ with Tommy Mawat in the Super League match against Perak FC on Nov 10.

The venue for the inaugural Malaysia Cup 2024/25 match was supposed to be the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, but was changed to the Sultan Ibrahim Stadium upon a request by KL Rovers.

In another Malaysia Cup action tomorrow, Penang will host Kuching City at the City Stadium in Penang.