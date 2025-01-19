KOTA KINABALU: Sabah FC failed to make use of home ground advantage when they drew 1-1 with Sri Pahang in the first leg semifinal match at Likas Stadium, Kota Kinabalu yesterday.

The home team did manage to take an early lead, with midfielder Stuart Wilkin scoring in the ninth minute, while the visitors were unable to get an equaliser even though they dominated the game in the last 10 minutes of the first half.

After halftime, both teams went on the attack and managed several attempts at their opponent’s goal, but were unable to score until Kpah Sherman stole the limelight in the 66th minute to secure the equaliser with a lovely goal from the penalty box.

Sabah were unable to capitalise on a one-man advantage to regain the lead when Manuel Hidalgo was sent off after being shown the red card by referee Muhammad Izzul Fikri Kamaruzaman for a foul, and the match ended in a 1-1 draw.

Both teams will play the return leg at Darul Makmur Stadium, Kuantan on Feb 2.