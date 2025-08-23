Malaysia dominates SEA Deaf Games athletics with 10 gold medal sweep

MALAYSIA achieved a historic clean sweep in athletics at the SEA Deaf Games 2025 by winning all ten available gold medals.

The national contingent exceeded expectations by capturing eight silver medals and two bronze medals alongside their golden haul.

This dominant performance established Malaysia as the premier athletics nation within Southeast Asia’s deaf sporting community.

National head coach Mohd Amiludin Mohd Amin expressed gratitude for surpassing their initial target of six gold medals.

“In fact, all the teams were great. For example, if we take other teams such as Indonesia, the Philippines, Laos – they had strong squads.”

“But we still managed to overcome them, and I think they themselves did not expect us to beat them, especially Indonesia, because their runners were really strong,” he told reporters here today.

Mohd Amiludin noted that several athletes set new Games records during their outstanding performances.

He identified areas for improvement as the team prepares for November’s Deaflympics in Tokyo.

“After this, I will give them a short rest and then continue training for the final preparation ahead of the Deaflympics. The targets at the Deaflympics are twofold – first, to improve their personal best times, and second, to qualify for the finals of the events Malaysia competes in,” he said.

Five gold medals came from events completed yesterday through outstanding individual and team efforts.

Azlan Kuste won the men’s 800m while Muhammad Shahrul Azmer Azman triumphed in the men’s 400m event.

Muhammad Zamir Azman claimed victory in the men’s 100m and Nur Andrina Zainuddin won the women’s 100m sprint.

The men’s 4x100m relay team secured Malaysia’s fifth gold medal on the first day of competition.

Today’s final competition day yielded another five gold medals for the Malaysian contingent.

Azlan Kuste completed a distance double by winning the men’s 1,500m event.

Muhammad Shahrul Azmer Azman added the men’s 200m title to his earlier 400m victory.

Nur Andrina Zainuddin matched that achievement by winning the women’s 200m sprint.

The men’s 4x400m relay team delivered another gold medal in the team events.

Zaiman Megat Abu rounded out the perfect performance with victory in the long jump competition. – Bernama