Malaysia Esports League 2025 introduces fairer selection system

THE Malaysia Esports League 2025 (MEL25) is set to revolutionise the local esports scene with a revamped selection system aimed at fostering fairness and inclusivity.

Esports Integrated (ESI) announced today that MEL25 will implement a national leaderboard to track player performance throughout the tournament from January to August 2025.

This new system integrates with MyLeague, managed by the Malaysian Esports Federation (MESF), allowing teams and individuals to accumulate points via online or offline competitions.

The format ensures broader opportunities for players to showcase their skills on a level playing field.

“The new MEL25 format reflects ESI’s commitment to supporting the government’s vision for a sustainable and comprehensive esports talent development platform,“ said ESI CEO Ahmed Faris Amir.

MESF president Muhammad Naim Al Amin added that the system aims to expand opportunities for consistent performers.

“This format not only nurtures new talent but also streamlines the selection of top athletes for international events like the SEA Games or Asian Games,” he explained.

MEL25 will feature nine championship titles, including eFootball Mobile, PUBG Mobile, and Mobile Legends: Bang Bang.

The top-ranked players and teams will advance to the finals, held every weekend from August 3 to 24 at ESI Hub, Spacerubix in Puchong. - Bernama