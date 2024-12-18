THE national football squad face a crucial ‘do-or-die’ match against Singapore in their final Group A game to secure a spot in the semi-finals of the 2024 ASEAN Cup at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil this Friday.

This follows tonight’s Group A action, where Thailand staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Singapore 4-2, taking the War Elephants to the top of the table with nine points, while Singapore remain second with six points.

Cambodia are third, tied on points with Malaysia in fourth, while Timor Leste are at the bottom without a single point.

Should Malaysia secure a win against Singapore in their final group match, Pau Marti Vicente’s men will clinch three vital points, bringing their total to seven and securing the runners-up spot in Group A.

On paper, Thailand, ranked 97th in the world, are expected to have little difficulty dispatching Cambodia when they host them at the Rajamangala National Stadium in their final group match.

If Thailand defeat Cambodia, they will finish as Group A winners with a perfect 12 points, comfortably advancing to the semi-finals.

In tonight’s match at the Singapore National Stadium, the hosts started strongly, opening the scoring in the 12th minute with a powerful strike from Muhammad Shawal Anuar following a pass from Mohamad Izwan Mahbud.

Tsutomu Ogura’s men doubled their lead in the 34th minute through Faris Ramli, assisted by Hami Syahin.

However, the lead was short-lived as the visitors clawed back with Patrik Gustavsson scoring Thailand’s first goal.

In the second half, Thailand intensified their attacks, equalising in the 52nd minute with a header by Suphanat Mueanta, assisted by Yodsangwal.

Thailand continued their offensive, sealing the game with two injury-time goals by Peeradon Chamratsamee and Teerasak Poeiphimai, ending the match with a 4-2 victory over Singapore.