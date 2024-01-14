Malaysia Open: Denmark retain men’s singles title as Antonsen beats Yu Qi

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysia Open men’s singles crown remains with Denmark, as Anders Antonsen won the title today after defending champion Viktor Axelsen was sent packing in the semi-finals.

World number nine Antonsen stunned China’s world number six Shi Yu Qi 21-14, 21-13 at the Axiata Arena here to notch one of the biggest victories of his career.

Antonsen’s best achievements before this was winning the 2020 World Tour Finals title - also a Super 1000 event - by beating compatriot Axelsen, apart from a silver and two bronze medals in the World Championships.

The champion walked away with a medal, trophy and US$91,000 (about RM422,877) in prize money, while Yu Qi received US$44,200 (about RM205,397) as well as a medal and trophy.

Speaking to the reporters after the victory, Antonsen described it as the biggest moment of his life.

“It feels amazing, kind of like shocked. The first game today was really good. But the second game was full of nerves, not the best second game, I was in bad shape.

“I never expected that (to win in straight sets) against this type of opponent. Obviously, it was an uphill battle for him in the second game playing with the drift, so it was crucial that I got the first game,” he said.

Asked about his plans for celebrations, Antonsen said he might go for a big feast tonight or maybe hunt for some local delicacies.

Antonsen made it into finals after defeating Taiwan’s Lin Chun Yi 21-16, 21-7, while Yu Qi stunned the 2022 and 2023 edition champion, Axelsen 21-12, 19-21, 21-21-17 in an intense 70-minute battle.

Meanwhile, Yu Qi, who played a long rubber set match against Axelsen late last night, said the Dane was the better player today.

“Antonsen did much better preparations than me. He also had greater skills and tactics than me,” he said. - Bernama