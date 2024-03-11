Malaysia’s first female Olympian Annie Choong dies at 90

MALAYSIA’s first female Olympian Annie Choong passed away yesterday at the age of 90.

Annie made history as the sole female athlete in Malaysia’s debut contingent - then known as Malaya - at the prestigious 1956 Melbourne Olympics.

The Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) in a statement today described Annie as a trailblazer in Malaysian track and field.

“The late Annie Choong made history by competing in the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, paving the way for future generations of Malaysian female athletes. She was known for her speed and fighting spirit on the athletics stage.

“May her family be granted strength in facing this difficult time, and may her contributions continue to be remembered in the world of national sports,” according to the statement.

At the 1956 Melbourne Olympics, 22-year-old Annie competed in the 100-metre event, finishing fourth in her heat with a time of 12.73 seconds.

The legacy left by Annie inspired many of Malaysia’s top female athletes, including Datuk B. Rajamani, Datuk Marina Chin and others.