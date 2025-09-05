Malaysia’s football win over Singapore shows winning culture, says Cools

MALAYSIA’S 2-1 victory over Singapore in an international friendly match represents significant progress for the national football team according to captain Dion Cools.

The 29-year-old defender stated that although Harimau Malaya failed to keep a clean sheet, the win demonstrated a developing winning mentality within the squad.

Cools emphasised that the victory provides a solid foundation for further improvement as the team prepares for future matches.

“We can still improve in some aspects that everybody can see, but the most important thing is that we created a winning culture,“ he said after the match at Bukit Jalil National Stadium.

The Cerezo Osaka player identified efficiency in front of goal and sharper high-pressing as crucial areas for development ahead of Monday’s match against Palestine.

Malaysia established an early lead through Stuart Wilkin’s 26th-minute strike before doubling their advantage with Joao Figueiredo’s 55th-minute goal.

Singapore reduced the deficit with Ilhan Fandi’s spectacular 72nd-minute effort despite Malaysia creating numerous scoring opportunities.

The victory extends Malaysia’s unbeaten run under coach Peter Cklamovski to four competitive matches with two wins and one draw since his appointment earlier this year. – Bernama