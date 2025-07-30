Malaysia’s leading amateur Jeneath Wong will be aiming to make it to the weekend at this week’s AIG Women’s Open, the fifth and final women’s Major of the year which starts on Thursday at Royal Porthcawl Golf Club in Wales.

Wong will be making her third Major start of 2025, courtesy of exemptions from her gutsy victory at the Women’s Amateur Asia-Pacific (WAAP) championship in Vietnam earlier this year.

Having failed to make the cut at The Chevron Championship and The Amundi Evian Championship, the 20-year-old is hoping to round off her Major campaign on a high note. Wong also bowed out after 36 holes at the 2023 U.S. Women’s Open, earning her start through a qualifying tournament.

“Porthcawl is a beautiful course and demands creativity for all shots from tee to green, especially around the greens. My main goal is to make the cut, so I’ll just focus on playing a consistent game,” said Wong.

Wong is familiar with the type of shots needed to negotiate the windswept and well-bunkered Royal Porthcawl layout. The petite golfer may not be long off the tees but has a deft short game and strong mental resolve, attributes which served her well during her WAAP victory in March this year.

“It’s important to stay out of the pot bunkers and deep rough. Once you’re in a bunker, you can’t attack the green due to the depth and that will almost automatically cost you a shot,” noted Wong.

“You have to play a totally different game on a links course, so I think it’ll be really fun especially around the greens. Rather than always hitting a 60-degree, I’ll have to hit some bump-and-runs with a longer iron, just playing with the slopes to get my ball close to the hole, as well as just planning on how the ball is going to shape through the wind,”