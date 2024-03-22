Malaysia suffer first defeat in Group D after losing 0-2 to Oman

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia suffered their first loss in Group D of their 2026 World Cup/2027 Asia Cup Qualifiers after going down 0-2 to Oman at the Sultan Qaboos Sports Complex in Muscat, this morning.

The loss saw Malaysia, playing under the tutelage of South Korean coach Kim Pan Gon and leading Group D, relegated to third spot in the group on goal difference but level on six points with leader Oman and Kyrgyzstan.

Two goals scored in the second half by Oman, ranked 80th in the FIFA World ranking, through Issam Al Sabhi and Muhsen Al Ghassani in the 58th and 88th minutes, courtesy of two lapses in concentration by the defence, was enough to see the host walk out with three points.

Oman, under newly appointed coach Juroslav Silhavy, dominated the proceedings right from the start but despite creating several goal scoring opportunities, Juroslav’s boy failed to beat Ahmad Syihan Hazmi Mohamed in goal.

The home team’s two good scoring opportunities in the first half came through Omer Al Malki’s header in the 14th minute which was saved by Ahmad Syihan while the Malaysian custodian was once again called into action in the 32nd minute when he saved a powerful shot by Salaah Al Yahyae.

However, Oman’s continuous efforts resulted in the first goal when Ali Sulaiman Al-busaidi managed to beat La’vere Corbin Ong in the 58th minute before unleashing a shot into goal.

Stunned by the goal, Malaysia quickly moved into action and responded positively in search of the equaliser but lady luck failed to smile on the Harimau Malaya squad when defender La’Vere Corbin-Ong’s header from a corner taken by Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim rocked the crossbar in the 61st minute.

With 20 minutes remaining on the clock, Pan Gon threw his last dice by bringing on Endrik Dos Santos, Muhammad Azam Azmi Murad, Paulo Josue, Muhammad Akhyar Abdul Rashid and Darren Lok.

The changes seemed to work as Malaysia kept pressing forward and infact managed to score in the 81st minute through Josue but the goal was ruled out for offside and seven minutes later Oman took their chance well when Muhsen finished off a fine pass by Ali Sulaiman in the 88th minute.

Malaysia will however, have an opportunity to avenge this morning’s defeat when hosting Oman at the National Stadium in Bukit Jalil on March 26, which will be the fourth match for both teams in Group D.

Meanwhile, in another Group D match, Kyrgyzstan continued their winning momentum by beating Taiwan 2-0 in Kaohsiung, Taiwan.