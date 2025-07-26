Malaysia to host 2026 Sepak Takraw World Cup in KL

MALAYSIA has secured the hosting rights for the 2026 Sepak Takraw World Cup, announced by Sepaktakraw Association of Malaysia (PSM) president Datuk Mohd Sumali Reduan.

The decision was made during the International Sepaktakraw Federation (ISTAF) council meeting in Hatyai, Thailand.

“ISTAF decided to give Malaysia the right to host the 2026 World Cup based on its record of holding international championships and in conjunction with Visit Malaysia 2026,” Mohd Sumali said in a statement. This will be Malaysia’s third time hosting the event, following previous editions in 2011 and 2024.

In addition to the hosting announcement, Mohd Sumali reiterated PSM’s opposition to ISTAF’s proposed rule change regarding the tekong’s service circle. “It will cause the uniqueness and artistry of the tekong position to disappear, which is saddening. My view, representing Malaysia, (is) that we should retain existing rules to preserve the art of the tekong’s service,” he added.

The PSM president also expressed dissatisfaction with the packed schedule of the ongoing 2025 Thai King’s Cup, calling it unreasonable and detrimental to player performance. - Bernama