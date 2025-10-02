Malaysia to miss three top women golfers at 2025 SEA Games

MALAYSIA will compete in the 2025 SEA Games in Thailand without three of its leading women golfers.

Malaysian Golf Association president Tan Sri Mohd Anwar Mohd Nor confirmed Jeneath Wong, Wang Xin Yao and Fong Zi Yu are unavailable due to their studies in the United States.

He announced the men’s squad will feature Malaysia’s top amateur Anson Yeo alongside Haris Hezri, Zubair Firdaus and Justin Chan.

“We have finalised the representatives to represent Malaysia in the SEA Games.”

“For the girls, very unfortunate that most of our top players cannot come back because of their commitment to studies.”

“So, based on the World Amateur Golf Ranking and MGA merit points, we have selected Charlyne Chong, Pang Hee Jie and Nur Batrisya Balqis Abdul Ghani.”

Mohd Anwar said the association will focus on preparing the women’s team by sharpening their short game skills ahead of the biennial Games scheduled from December 9 to 20.

“Now is the time to prepare them until the SEA Games to sharpen their short game skill.”

“So, we hope to get a quick one-week exposure on short game, get the best short game coach and then gather them and just hone their skills on short game.”

He acknowledged the absence of top players presents a challenge but also creates opportunities for emerging golfers to step up.

Mohd Anwar recalled how Ng Jing Xuen delivered a surprise gold medal at the 2023 Cambodia SEA Games when senior players were unavailable.

“We hope the younger players will rise to the challenge again.”

“For the girls, our target is at least a bronze medal, while Anson is expected to push for a podium finish in the men’s individual.”

He revealed the Malaysian Golf Association plans to bring in a coach from Thailand for a centralised training camp before the Games.

The announcement was made during The Ladies Golf Tournament 2025 press conference at Mines Resort & Golf Club.

The tournament scheduled from October 12 to 15 will feature 60 of Malaysia’s finest female golfers competing for RM100,000 in prize money.

Professional Golf of Malaysia is collaborating with The Mines Resort & Golf Club to host the 54-hole stroke play championship. – Bernama