Malaysia U-20 rugby team falls short in Asia Rugby 7s semi-final

THE Malaysian men’s Under-20 rugby sevens team failed to secure a spot in the Asia Rugby U-20 7s Championship final after a heavy defeat to Hong Kong.

The semi-final clash in Bihar, India, saw Hong Kong dominate with a 33-5 victory over Malaysia.

Malaysia’s only points came from a try by Luqmanul Hakim Ramli.

With the loss, the team will now compete for third place against China.

Coach Syed Shazril Syed Mahadzir’s squad had entered the match with an unbeaten record in the tournament.

Team manager Dr Muhammad Hazwan Khair expressed disappointment over the semi-final performance.

He acknowledged Hong Kong’s physical superiority and Malaysia’s struggle to stick to their game plan.

“The players recognise the areas needing improvement and will fight hard for third place,” he said in a statement released by Malaysia Rugby.

Malaysia finished as runners-up in the 2023 edition held in Nepal. - Bernama