Malaysia U23 team exits AFF Cup after draw with Indonesia

THE Malaysian Under-23 football team’s journey in the 2025 AFF U23 Championship ended after a goalless draw against Indonesia in their final Group A match at Gelora Bung Karno Stadium.

The result left them third in the group, missing out on a semifinal spot.

Despite the elimination, head coach Nafuzi Zain commended his players for their resilience, particularly goalkeeper Zulhilmi Sharani, who made crucial saves to deny Indonesia.

“Congratulations to all players who displayed a high degree of fighting spirit. Taking on Indonesia in front of thousands of their fans isn’t easy, but the players managed to rein in their emotions and play with confidence,“ he said.

Nafuzi acknowledged the team’s gradual improvement, noting that many players were new to international competition.

“We changed our approach in the first half to defend and wait to counterattack, before piling on the pressure in the second half in hopes for a goal,“ he explained.

Though disappointed with the early exit, he remained optimistic about future tournaments.

“I’m proud of the increased performance by the team. We will now focus on the U23 Asian Cup qualifiers,“ he added.

The match saw seven yellow cards issued, three for Malaysia and four for Indonesia, reflecting the intense battle on the field.

Indonesia topped Group A with seven points, followed by the Philippines (six points), Malaysia (four points), and Brunei (zero points). - Bernama