Malaysia women’s hockey team trounce Singapore 8-1 in Asia Cup playoff

MALAYSIA staged a remarkable comeback to defeat Singapore 8-1 in the fifth-sixth placing playoff at the Women’s Hockey Asia Cup today.

The Speedy Tigress conceded an early fourth-minute penalty corner goal from Cheryll Chia but quickly regained composure to dominate the match.

Nur Afiqah Syahzani Azhar equalised with an 18th-minute field goal that sparked a first-half scoring spree.

Malaysia entered halftime leading 4-1 after goals from Nurmaizatul Hanim Syafi Shiek Fuad, Anith Humaira Baharudin, and Nuramirah Shakirah Zulkifli.

The team continued their dominance after the break with four additional goals to complete the comprehensive victory.

Nur Afiqah and Nuramirah both scored twice while Nur Iman Adawiyah Mohd Suhaimi and Nur Aisyah Che Musa contributed one goal each.

Coach Mohd Nasihin Nubli Ibrahim expressed satisfaction with his team’s six-goal performance in the second half despite early disappointments.

He emphasised the need for improvement in fitness, strength, and technical skills moving forward.

The victory marks Malaysia’s sixth consecutive fifth-place finish in the tournament.

Malaysia’s best Women’s Hockey Asia Cup performance remains their third-place achievement in the 1985 inaugural edition. – Bernama