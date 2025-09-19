THE ASICS META : Time Trials 2025 ended on a high note as this regional running event has returned to Thailand once again to celebrate its 4th anniversary. 45 ASICS athletes from across Asia lined up with the new METASPEED™ TOKYO series, where 12 personal bests were broken.

The Malaysian contingent at the start line featured national athletes and top runners including Daren James Nair, Ahmad Syakir, Hazman Akmal, Allison Yee, Haziq Hamzah, Michelle Chua, Joline Tan and more.

ASICS Malaysia athlete Daren James Nair delivered a standout performance in the Men’s 10KM Invitational Category, achieving a new personal best with an impressive time of 32:32 minutes. Joining Daren in delivering remarkable performances were fellow ASICS Malaysia athletes, with Syakir Alwi clocked 33:13 minutes to secure a new personal best, followed closely by Hazman Akmal with a personal best of 33:26 minutes.

In the Women’s 10km Invitational Category, Malaysia’s Michelle Chua crossed the finish line in 38:44 minutes, while Tiffany Lee recorded 41:08 minutes — both setting new personal bests of their own.