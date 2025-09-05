Mallorca captain suspended for social media rant over benching

MALLORCA have suspended midfielder Dani Rodriguez without pay and removed him as club captain following his public criticism of being left on the bench during their weekend match at Real Madrid.

The 37-year-old veteran expressed his frustration on social media after his family attended the game at Santiago Bernabeu Stadium without seeing him play.

Rodriguez posted an Instagram photo of his family at the stadium alongside a message criticising what he perceived as a lack of meritocracy and respect.

“Never expect anything from anyone, especially these days, when meritocracy, culture, and respect for hard work are lacking,“ Rodriguez wrote in his now-deleted post.

His anger appeared directed at coach Jagoba Arrasate’s decision to bring on recently signed forward Jan Virgili in the 87th minute instead of him.

In a follow-up open letter published by Spanish media, Rodriguez elaborated on his disappointment with the team selection.

“What I can’t accept is the lack of respect for commitment and dedication,“ he stated in the letter.

“It hurts when a player who just arrived, with just one training session, has the opportunity to play ahead of teammates who have spent years defending this jersey.”

The Balearic Islands club issued an official statement confirming the disciplinary measures against their long-serving midfielder.

Rodriguez has made over 250 league appearances for Mallorca since joining the club in 2018 but has not commented since the punishment was announced. – Reuters