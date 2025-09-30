Malucelli wins stage three of Le Tour de Langkawi in photo finish

XDS Astana rider Matteo Malucelli redeemed himself from yesterday’s disappointment by winning Stage Three of the 2025 Le Tour de Langkawi today in a dramatic photo finish.

The Italian clocked four hours, 28 minutes and 04 seconds over the 197-kilometre route from Gerik to Pasir Puteh.

He edged out Norwegian legend Alexander Kristoff of Uno-X Mobility, who finished second.

Kristoff’s teammate Erlend Blikra completed the podium in third place in another mass finish.

Malucelli admitted he did not start well but regained his rhythm towards the end of the race.

“In a race, sometimes situations will favour you,” he said after the race today.

“Good situations can happen especially when you win a big race against a champion.”

This victory marks the second LTdL stage win for the 31-year-old rider after his triumph in Stage One in Langkawi.

The Stage Three victory enabled Malucelli to retain the Green Jersey as Overall Leader for the third consecutive stage.

He also kept the Orange Jersey as Sprint Leader for the third stage in a row.

The White Jersey for Best Asian Rider changed hands as Terengganu Cycling Team’s Vadim Pronskiy took over from his teammate Nur Aiman Rosli.

Meanwhile, the Polka Dot Jersey for King of the Mountains also changed leadership.

Patrick Eddy of Team Picnic PostNL took the lead after tying on 15 points with Jambaljamts Sainbayar of Burgos-BH.

St George Continental Cycling Team rider Tsen Ren Bao of Malaysia emerged as the Best ASEAN Rider for Stage Three.

This category was introduced this year in conjunction with the 47th ASEAN Summit hosted by Malaysia.

Stage Four of the 2.Pro status race continues tomorrow over 141.5 kilometres.

The stage will feature three sprint zones in Marang, Dungun and Paka.

It will also include a climb zone at Kajai. – Bernama