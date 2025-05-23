PEP Guardiola has revealed the Manchester City hierarchy support his desire to slash his underachieving squad next season regardless of their last-day bid to qualify for the Champions League.

The deposed champions head to Fulham on Sunday needing one point to be certain of avoiding a first season without Champions League action since 2010/11.

With the top five in the Premier League guaranteed to reach Europe’s elite club competition, City are two points clear of sixth-placed Aston Villa with a vastly superior goal difference.

Defeat in London could spell disaster after their shock FA Cup final loss against Crystal Palace last week.

But whatever happens at Craven Cottage, City manager Guardiola is convinced he must work with a smaller group next season.

Speaking after Tuesday’s win against Bournemouth, the City boss threatened to quit if he was unable to reduce the squad because it was “impossible for my soul” to make so many players unhappy by leaving them out.

But on Friday he played down his threat to resign and insisted he has the support of his employers to cut his squad.

“I was laughing when I said that,“ Guardiola said. “I’m not going to quit. But the expression is the same, I don’t want players at home with their families when the team is playing.

“In the last three weeks, we had four, five or six players at home -- that is not healthy for any of us, for them especially, for me and the club.

“The club knows it and agrees with me. We will find a solution. Everyone has to have the chance to compete.”

City started the season gunning for a fifth straight Premier League title but have been reduced to fighting for a Champions League berth.

But at the end of his first trophyless campaign since 2016/17, Guardiola is relieved his team have their Champions League fate in their own hands.

“It’s been a really tough season,“ he said. “I knew it would come down to the last day in the 95th minute and I was not wrong.”

The City boss has already decided to let midfielder Kevin De Bruyne leave when his contract expires at the end of the season and more changes are certain.

“I’m completely focused on Sunday and after the club will take the decisions they have to take,“ he said.

Guardiola also said he wants to help Phil Foden after the winger admitted he has struggled mentally this season.

Foden, left out of the England squad on Friday, has been hampered by an ankle injury, failing to recapture the form he showed last season, when he was voted by his fellow professionals as player of the year.

“We want to help him and that’s the most important thing,“ said Guardiola.

“I don’t care about his performance, I just want him to feel good because then the rest will come in an easy way.”