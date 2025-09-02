Marc Guehi’s Liverpool transfer collapses as Crystal Palace keep captain

CRYSTAL PALACE defender Marc Guehi’s proposed transfer to Liverpool has collapsed despite the Premier League champions agreeing a reported £35 million deal.

The 25-year-old England international, who is out of contract at the end of the season, reportedly underwent a medical in London ahead of the move.

Palace manager Oliver Glasner made it clear after Sunday’s 3-0 win at Aston Villa that he did not want his captain to leave the club.

Glasner stated he told chairman Steve Parish that Palace must keep Guehi for the future of the club.

The London club were reportedly reluctant to allow Guehi’s departure unless they signed two centre backs as replacements.

Palace moved to sign Toulouse youngster Jaydee Canvot on Monday as they strengthened their defensive options.

Guehi came through Chelsea’s academy system and had a loan spell at Swansea City before joining Palace in 2021.

He has been a fixture in the England squad since earning his first senior cap in 2022 under manager Gareth Southgate.

The defender was a key part of the Palace team that won the club’s first silverware last season by beating Manchester City in the FA Cup final.

His decision to stay provides a significant boost for Glasner despite the likelihood of him leaving on a free transfer next summer.

Liverpool were also yet to announce the completion of their British record £125 million signing of Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak.

That potential signing would push Liverpool’s summer spending beyond the £450 million mark. – Reuters