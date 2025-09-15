Marc Marquez wins San Marino MotoGP with Messi-inspired celebration

MARC MARQUEZ celebrated his San Marino MotoGP victory with a tribute to football legend Lionel Messi.

The Ducati rider removed his race leathers on the podium and displayed them to the crowd in a gesture mirroring Messi’s famous shirt celebration.

Marquez revealed he felt significant pressure following a mistake in Saturday’s session and wanted to deliver for Ducati at their home grand prix.

He explained that Messi performed a similar celebration at the Santiago Bernabeu after scoring a late winner for Barcelona against Real Madrid in 2017.

The 32-year-old Catalan rider stated he had planned the celebration the night before the race.

Marquez secured victory ahead of Marco Bezzecchi, bringing his season points total to a record-breaking 512.

He now needs just three more points than his brother Alex at the Japanese Grand Prix to secure his seventh world title.

Achieving this would place him level with motorcycling icon Valentino Rossi for premier class championships.

Marquez described the win as the perfect response to pressure and a major confidence boost.

His dominant performance sets up a potential title decider later this month in Japan. – AFP