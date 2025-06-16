Maria climbs 43 places in WTA rankings after Queen’s win

TATJANA Maria jumped 43 places to 43rd in the WTA rankings published on Monday, the day after completing her fairytale run to the title at Queen’s.

The 37-year-old mother of two, who had to come through two rounds of qualifying before reaching the main draw at Queen’s, became the oldest winner of a WTA 500 event when she beat American Amanda Anisimova 6-3, 6-4 in Sunday’s final.

Maria, who was the first female Queen’s champion since Olga Morozova 52 years ago, climbed one place short of her career high-ranking of 42, which she attained last year.

The top three remained unchanged with Aryna Sabalenka, Coco Gauff and Jessica Pegula. Zheng Qinwen climbed one place to fourth, her highest ranking after reaching the semi-finals at Queen’s.

Jasmine Paolini dropped one place to fifth while Iga Swiatek who has yet to set foot on grass after an unsuccessful season on clay, slipped one place to eighth.

WTA rankings:

1. Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 11,553 pts, 2. Coco Gauff (USA) 8.083, 3. Jessica Pegula (USA) 6,483, 4. Zheng Qinwen (CHN) 4,853 (+1), 5. Jasmine Paolini (ITA) 4,805 (-1), 6. Madison Keys (USA) 4,669 (+2), 7. Mirra Andreeva (RUS) 4,636 (-1), 8. Iga Swiatek (POL) 4,618 (-1), 9. Emma Navarro (USA) 3,697 (+1), 10. Paula Badosa (ESP) 3,684 (-1), 11. Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 3,456, 12. Diana Shnaider (RUS) 3,216, 13. Amanda Anisimova (USA) 3,119 (+2), 14. Elina Svitolina (UKR) 3,035 (-1), 15. Karolina Muchova (CZE) 2,929 (-1), 16. Daria Kasatkina (AUS) 2,801, 17. Barbora Krejcikova (CZE) 2,725, 18. Ekaterina Alexandrova 2,378 (+1), 19. Jelena Ostapenko (LAT) 2,200 (+1), 20. Liudmila Samsonova (RUS) 2,141 (-2)

Selected:

43. Tatjana Maria (GER) 1,259