Mark Milligan eager to elevate Harimau Malaya to new heights

FORMER Australian national team captain Mark Milligan is excited to begin his role as assistant coach of the Harimau Malaya and is ready to help steer the national squad towards a brighter future.

The 39-year-old coach, in a statement released by the Football Association of Malaysia (FAM), revealed that he was drawn to the revolutionary football project spearheaded by the Regent of Johor, Tunku Mahkota Ismail, which ultimately led him to Malaysia.

“It is great to be here in Malaysia and to start my duties as soon as possible. When the opportunity to join Harimau Malaya came, it was a chance for me as a coach to be part of an exciting project.

“It was an easy decision to join this project after I was contacted by head coach Peter Cklamovski,“ he said in the statement.

Milligan also expressed his commitment to utilising his vast experience to benefit the national squad.

He further expressed his pride in seeing young Malaysian players being given opportunities by clubs to compete at the highest level in Asian competitions.

“The most important thing is for clubs to continue providing young players with opportunities to play, and a competitive league will certainly benefit the national team,“ he added.

Milligan arrived in Malaysia in mid-February and began his duties by observing the first leg of the Challenge Cup final between Selangor FC and PDRM FC last Saturday.