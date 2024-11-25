Mbappe on target as Real Madrid cruise to Leganes win

KYLIAN Mbappe scored his first goal in five games for Real Madrid as the champions beat Leganes 3-0 on Sunday in La Liga.

Fede Valverde and Jude Bellingham also struck as Madrid moved second, four points behind leaders Barcelona with a game in hand.

Los Blancos capitalised after Barcelona slipped to a draw at Celta Vigo on Saturday with a straightforward win against 14th-placed Leganes.

Madrid face Liverpool at Anfield on Wednesday in the Champions League in a crucial game for the Spanish side after two defeats in their first four European matches and warmed up with a solid performance.

“The team managed the good feelings that we had in the (previous 4-0 win) against Osasuna well, and we confirmed them today,“ said Real Madrid coach Carlo Ancelotti.

The Italian lined up with young centre-back Raul Asencio as well as Dani Ceballos, who was afforded a rare start and Turkish playmaker Arda Guler.

Ancelotti was missing long-term absentees Dani Carvajal and Eder Militao among others, but was able to bring goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois back in for the visit to Butarque, in the Madrid suburbs.

Mbappe started in his favoured left wing position, a change of strategy from Ancelotti after using Vinicius Junior there until now.

It paid dividends as the forward netted his second goal in his last eight games, although he had a strike ruled out for offside beforehand.

“We changed the position of the forwards, with Mbappe outside and he did well, like Vinicius inside,“ said Ancelotti.

Mbappe was left out of France’s squad for the second time in as many months during the recent international break and has been struggling with off-field problems, possibly affecting his start to life at Madrid following his move from Paris Saint-Germain.

Guler had Madrid’s first real chance but Marko Dmitrovic parried his effort after the midfielder cut in from the right.

Mbappe broke the deadlock shortly before half-time, teed up at the back post by Vinicius, who nipped in to capitalise on some Leganes defensive confusion.

Sealing the win

Valverde, captaining Madrid for the first time and playing out of position at right-back, drilled home his team’s second in the 66th minute from a free-kick.

Dmitrovic thwarted a powerful Mbappe strike as the French forward looked to grab a second and seal Madrid’s win.

In the end it was England star Bellingham, netting his second goal of the season, heading home a rebound from close range after Brahim Diaz’s deflected shot hit the crossbar.

“We were very comfortable in the first half, playing the game we wanted to, but (to concede) after a mistake... hurts more, it got away from us because of our errors,“ admitted Leganes defender Sergio Gonzalez.

“The team gave everything, and with the smallest opportunities, they punished us.”

Ancelotti was happy with 21-year-old centre-back Asencio’s performance on his first start for the club.

“It surprised me in that he’s a player with maturity, always well positioned, very well positioned, and it means the youth academy has done a good job with him,“ said the coach.