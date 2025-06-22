REAL MADRID forward Kylian Mbappe skipped Saturday's collective training session and was set to miss the 15-times European champions' Group H game against Pachuca at the Club World Cup as he recovered from illness, the club said.

Mbappe, who was admitted to a Miami area hospital earlier this week with acute gastroenteritis, had stayed at the team hotel and would not be travelling to Charlotte, North Carolina, for Sunday's match, a Real spokesperson said.

Mbappe was ruled out of Real's opening game against Al-Hilal, which ended in a 1-1 draw and left RB Salzburg top of the table with three points after they beat Mexican side Pachuca 2-1.

Mbappe had been isolated from his team mates since Tuesday before being taken to hospital on Wednesday, and was discharged on Thursday.

A club source said earlier this week that Mbappe was not expected to take part in any group game at the Club World Cup.

Coach Xabi Alonso, however, hinted Mbappe could play in the last group game.

“He’s better. It’s been two days since he came back from hospital. He’s recovering, and day by day we’re increasingly optimistic about him for the next match,“ he told a press conference.