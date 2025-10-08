McLaren boss Brown denies stringing along Palou in $20 million lawsuit

MCLAREN RACING boss Zak Brown has denied allegations that he strung along driver Alex Palou with false promises of a Formula One seat during a High Court hearing.

McLaren is pursuing approximately $20 million in damages from the four-time IndyCar champion for breach of contract related to an aborted move three years ago.

Palou’s legal team contends he owes nothing and has accused McLaren of attempting to take him to the cleaners.

Nick De Marco, representing Palou, suggested Brown had a habit of making false promises of F1 glory before shafting drivers.

De Marco asserted that Palou signed his contract solely with the intention of reaching Formula One.

The lawyer cited a social media message from Oscar Piastri announcing his McLaren F1 signing as the moment Palou lost faith.

De Marco directly accused Brown of stringing Palou along throughout their negotiations.

Brown firmly denied ever stringing along the Spanish driver during his testimony.

The McLaren CEO stated he never told Palou he would be under consideration for the 2023 F1 season.

Brown acknowledged there was some optionality for Palou to join F1 but emphasized managing expectations.

In his witness statement, Brown described Palou as a real talent with Formula One potential.

Brown revealed Piastri was signed on a one-year contract with Palou as the Plan B replacement for injured drivers.

Palou was designated Plan C to replace Piastri in 2024 if the rookie underperformed.

The McLaren boss cited Oliver Bearman and Nyck de Vries as examples of reserve drivers securing full-time seats.

Palou ultimately remained with Chip Ganassi Racing and won three consecutive IndyCar titles from 2023 to 2025.

The Spanish driver also added another Indianapolis 500 victory to his 2021 championship success.

De Marco accused Brown of being evasive and dishonest throughout much of his evidence.

The lawyer referenced Brown’s celebration of McLaren’s constructors’ title in Singapore before attending court.

Brown strongly asserted his integrity when questioned about deleted WhatsApp messages.

The McLaren CEO faced questions about his dealings with other drivers including Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward.

During one testy exchange, De Marco accused Brown of speaking absolute rubbish made up on the spot.

Brown retorted that De Marco was the one talking rubbish during the heated courtroom moment.

The McLaren boss is scheduled to face further questioning on Wednesday before Palou testifies on Thursday. – Reuters