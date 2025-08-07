Michail Antonio departs West Ham after decade-long career

West Ham United have confirmed Michail Antonio will leave the club after 10 years. The 35-year-old forward’s contract will not be renewed following his lengthy injury absence.

Antonio has been sidelined since a serious car accident in December left him with a broken leg. The Jamaica international had expressed hopes of returning to professional football.

West Ham praised Antonio as their all-time top Premier League goalscorer with 83 goals in 323 appearances. The club stated he remains a respected figure in their history.

“Michail will always be a much-loved and respected member of the West Ham United family,“ the club’s official statement read. Support for his rehabilitation will continue through training and medical access.

Negotiations are ongoing regarding a potential non-playing role for Antonio at West Ham. He was part of the squad that won the 2023 Europa Conference League.

“Everyone at West Ham United would like to sincerely thank Michail for his outstanding, dedicated service in a claret and blue shirt over the last ten years,“ the statement added. The club acknowledged his role in ending their 43-year trophy drought. - AFP