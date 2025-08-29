Tommy Thomas objects to parts of Najib witness statement in defamation suit

SHAH ALAM: Former Attorney-General Tan Sri Tommy Thomas has formally objected to several sections of Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s witness statement in an ongoing defamation lawsuit.

Counsel Alan Adrian Gomez, representing Thomas, raised these objections while the former prime minister was reading his statement during the second day of hearings.

The contested portions specifically involve paragraphs related to private investigator P. Balasubramaniam within the legal proceedings.

High Court Judge Datuk Khadijah Idris has scheduled September 19 for oral submissions and a final ruling on these objections.

Najib previously testified on October 11 that he never instructed former Special Action Unit members to kill Altantuya Shaariibuu in 2006.

The former Pekan MP initiated this lawsuit in 2021 against both Thomas and publisher GB Gerakbudaya Enterprise Sdn Bhd.

Najib claims that Thomas authored and published the book ‘My Story: Justice in the Wilderness’ which allegedly connected him to the Mongolian woman’s murder.

He contends the book contains defamatory statements implying he ordered the killing and attempted to confuse the public about the murder.

The 72-year-old former leader is seeking general, aggravated and exemplary damages from both defendants.

He has also requested a court order requiring the removal of the allegedly defamatory statements from all book editions. – Bernama