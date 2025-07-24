MLS silent on Messi ban after All-Star game absence

MAJOR League Soccer commissioner Don Garber remained tight-lipped on whether Lionel Messi would face disciplinary action after the Inter Miami star withdrew from Wednesday’s All-Star game at the last minute.

Messi and teammate Jordi Alba were set to feature in the exhibition match against Liga MX but were pulled without clear explanation, raising questions over a potential one-game suspension under league rules.

Garber avoided confirming any sanctions, stating, “Anything that’s going to happen as relates to next weekend, we’re not going to talk about today.” He acknowledged Miami’s congested schedule, with Messi playing nine matches in 35 days, but stressed, “We do have rules. And we have to manage that as well.”

The late withdrawal has sparked debate, especially after Miami coach Javier Mascherano hinted at preferring rest for his star players. “I’d prefer they rest, but it’s not my decision,“ Mascherano had said earlier.

Messi’s influence on MLS since his 2023 arrival has been undeniable, elevating the league’s global profile. When asked if David Beckham remained the most impactful player in MLS history, Garber diplomatically responded, “MLS wouldn’t be what it is today without David Beckham, but MLS wouldn’t be what it is today without Leo Messi either.” - AFP