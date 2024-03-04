Mohamad Aniq sixth national athlete to qualify for 2024 Paris Olympics

KUALA LUMPUR: National weightlifter Mohamad Aniq Kasdan is the sixth Malaysian to qualify to the 2024 Olympic Games in Paris after finishing eighth in the men’s 61 kilogramme (kg) event at the International Weightlifting Federation (IWF) World Cup in Phuket, Thailand on Tuesday (March 2).

The 21-year-old managed to lift a total of 290kg, 125kg to place 13th for the snatch and 165kg for the clean and jerk to place sixth.

”Mohamad Aniq is through to the 2024 Olympics even with a less satisfactory performance as he failed to hit the overall lifting total of 300kg,” Malaysian Weightlifting Federation president Datuk Ayub Rahmat told Bernama when contacted on Tuesday.

Mohamad Aniq remains eighth on the Olympic qualifying ranking, with a total lift of 296 kg, which is the national record, set during the International Weightlifting Championship in Qatar last December.

Only the top 10 ranked athletes in the Olympic qualifiers automatically qualify for the 2024 Paris Olympics, scheduled to take place from July 26 to Aug 11.

Fellow Malaysian Muhamad Aznil Bidin could only manage a 10th place finish with a total lift of 284, while China’s Li Fabin emerged as champion with a total lift of 312, followed by North Korean Park Myongjin who took the silver (301kg) and Ceniza John of the Philippines, who took the bronze (300kg).

