Muhammad Azeem priming up for Paris Olympics with aggressive training

KUALA LUMPUR: National sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi is set for intensive training ahead of Paris Olympics.

The 20-year-old said that his training sessions will also include biomechanical analysis, as well as identifying and addressing any weaknesses in his performance throughout the training sessions leading up to the prestigious Games..

He has discussed these matters with the National Sports Council (MSN), the National Sports Institute (ISN), his coach Muhammad Amir Izwan Tan Abdullah, and the Malaysian Athletics Federation (MAF) technical director, Robert J. Ballard, to enhance his current performance.

“I have discussed with ISN, MSN, my coach, and Ballard the plan for the Olympics. Next week’s training will be more specific and aggressive, including some biomechanical analysis and performance analysis. We will review the races to identify weaknesses and try to fix them.

“Next week, I will focus on improving my starts and finishing runs,“ he told reporters during a training session at the MSN Athletics Track here today.

Muhammad Azeem added that Ballard will accompany him and act as his advisor in Paris, while his coach from the United States, Ken Harnden, will be in Paris to guide him during the quadrennial Games.

Commenting on his competitors at the Olympics, Muhammad Azeem admitted that he is not worried about them and considers that all competitors start from the same level when competing on the world’s biggest sporting stage.

“For me, at this level, all runners are the same. We need to see who will be the best on that day. At the Olympics I’m competing against myself,“ he said.

Muhammad Azeem, who was chosen by MAF to fill the ‘wildcard’ slot for the Paris 2024 Olympics, will depart for France with Ballard on July 25.

Earlier, Chef de Mission for the Paris 2024 Olympics, Datuk Hamidin Mohd Amin, visited the swimming camp at the National Aquatic Centre, Bukit Jalil, before meeting Muhammad Azeem.