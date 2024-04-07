Muhammad Azeem to focus on recovery before final-phase training for Paris 2024

SURABAYA: National sprinter Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi wants to focus on his recovery process before resuming training for the Paris Olympic Games, which opens on July 26.

The 20-year-old athlete said he will discuss his preparations for Paris 2024 with the National Sports Council (NSC) and the National Sports Institute (NSI).

“I want to do my best in practice and recovery. In this period, my focus is on recovery and taking care of my body.

“After returning from Indonesia, I might sit down with NSI and NSC to plan my journey to the Olympics,“ he told reporters when met here yesterday.

On Monday, Muhammad Azeem said he had sustained several minor injuries, which required him to undergo a recovery process from February to April.

Muhammad Azeem said that although injury-free now, he still faces trauma when competing on the track.

The young sprinter said he is familiar with some of his potential opponents in Paris because he frequently competed in championships in the United States.

“This is my first time at the Olympics, but I already know who my competitors will be. Most of them I have met before, and some were in the same heats previously.

“This is my best chance to compete. It is quite difficult to qualify for the final, but it has been a long time since we had a 100-metre sprinter at the Olympics. Given this opportunity at the age of 20, I will do my best,“ he said.

Malaysia Athletics Federation president Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim yesterday announced that Muhammad Azeem has been given a wildcard ticket for the 100m event at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games.

Muhammad Azeem beat national women’s 400m runner Shereen Samson Vallabouy to the sole wildcard granted to Malaysia.