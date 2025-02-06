WINGER Muhammad Safawi Rasid is ready to embrace the challenge of playing in a new position as a striker in international matches for Harimau Malaya.

Muhammad Safawi stated that the Tier 1 international match against Cape Verde last week was his first experience playing in the striker’s position in a national team fixture.

However, Muhammad Safawi who has more frequently been deployed on the wing and in central midfield positions previously, had no difficulty adapting to the new role.

“For me, there’s no problem with an attacking position because perhaps the coach knows better what I do in training. So I took the responsibility that night to prove something. Alhamdulillah, we got a good result,“ he said when met at the national team’s training session here today.

The 28-year-old player was fielded in the starting eleven, partnering with Mohamad Faisal Abdul Halim and Arif Aiman Mohd Hanapi in attack when Malaysia drew 1-1 with Cape Verde at the Kuala Lumpur Football Stadium, Cheras, last Thursday.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Safawi considers the presence of heritage players in the national team as beneficial for creating a healthy competitive environment among players.

“I have no problem. Regardless of whether they are local players, naturalized players, or anyone, for me, in training, you have to give 100 percent, no excuses. I have no problem competing in training,“ he said.

Local media today reported that three new heritage players will arrive in Malaysia ahead of tomorrow night’s match against Cape Verde.

The three players mentioned are striker Rodrigo Holgado from the United States, Azerbaijan club Sabah FC defender Jon Irazabal, and Olympiacos striker Jefte Betancor, who is currently on loan at Panserraikos.

Malaysia will face Cape Verde in a closed door friendly match at the National Stadium, Bukit Jalil here, tomorrow before their showdown against Vietnam in a Group F match of the 2027 Asia Cup qualifiers at the National Stadium, next Tuesday.

Vietnam and Malaysia share the top spot in the group with three points each after winning their respective opening matches.