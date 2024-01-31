NSAs urged to unearth local talent, not rely on naturalised players only

PUTRAJAYA: National sports associations (NSAs) have been urged to unearth local talents instead of relying on the services of naturalised players to represent the country at the international level.

Speaking in his personal capacity, Sports Commissioner Suhardi Alias (pix) said naturalised players, particularly those with experience, could have a positive impact in the short term but the move is not sustainable in the long run.

As such, he feels that NSAs should have holistic and long-term plans to deal with this issue.

“We (the Sports Commissioner’s Office) are not against the intake of naturalised athletes but it must be done with a view to the long term because after a certain period, their form will start to decline and they won’t be competitive.

“So, to be more sustainable, it is more realistic and appropriate that we develop our own athletes. When we develop young athletes, we can also produce outstanding athletes like footballer Muhammad Faisal Halim (who shone in the 2023 Asian Cup),” he said.

He told reporters this after attending the launch of the 2024 Asia Triathlon Cup, which will be held at the Putrajaya Water Sports Complex Precinct 6 here on Feb 25.

Meanwhile, Suhardi said that sports associations needed to be selective in choosing championships to ensure national athletes are at their optimum level physically, mentally and emotionally compared to just taking part in every tournament listed on the calendar. -Bernama